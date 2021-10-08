Sitharaman assures fund for twin project

Union Finance minister conducts Bhoomi Pujan of hydroelectric power plant, launches road project in Dima Hasao ** CM assures devp of Dima Hasao

HT Bureau

Haflong, Oct 7: Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday underscored the need for power generation and its distribution, asserting that these are as integral to the economy as blood donation is to saving lives.

Performing ‘bhoomi pujan’ (groundbreaking ceremony) for a 120-MW hydroelectric project in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, she asserted that it will not just usher in development in the area, but be of benefit to the entire northeast.

The Centre and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) inked a USD 23.1-crore loan in December 2020 to augment power generation capacity in Assam through the construction of the Lower Kopili plant at Longku in Dima Hasao.

Sitharaman gave assurance that the Union government “will procure more funds from abroad, if necessary, by giving its guarantee” for the successful completion of the project, to be developed by Assam Power Generation Corporation.

She also laid the foundation for upgrading a 90-km road connecting Haflong Tinali with Lower Haflong.

This run-of-the-river project over Kopili river will help increase electricity supplied from clean energy by 469 gigawatt hour (GWh) by 2025 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 360,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while participating in the programme, said this project, to be completed by 2024, will add to Assam’s power generation capacity from clean hydroelectric sources and improve electricity availability.

“Affordable and clean electricity generated through the project will greatly improve quality of living, promote businesses and increase employment opportunities in the state,” he said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance minister Sitharaman for helping Assam with externally aided projects, he informed that Rs 1,700 crore out of total project cost Rs 2,200 crore has been provided by Central Government and the earnings from this project will be fully utilised for Dima Hasao’s development.

He also urged L&T to complete the project strictly within its schedule of June 2024.

Power minister Bimal Borah, CEM NCHAC Debolal Gorlosa, CEM KAAC Tuliram Ronghang were also present at the programme along with other dignitaries.

Later, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also laid the foundation stone of improvement and upgradation work of a 90 km road from Haflong Tinali to Lower Haflong.

The ADB aided Assam Road Network Improvement Project (ARNIP) aims to enhance the road transportation in Assam by assisting the PWD to build sustainable and resilient infrastructure.

The chief minister informed the state government will spend Rs 900 crore for building roads in Dima Hasao and Rs 250 crore will be spent for construction of Umrongso-Lanka road within 9 months.

He also asserted peace has also returned to the hill districts of Assam as all militant organisations here have been engaged in peace talks with the Government.