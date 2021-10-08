Sitharaman launches web-portal for Right to Public Services

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 7: Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who was on a one-day tour to Assam, launched a web portal for Right to Public Services Act in Sankardev Kalakshetra here on Thursday.

Launching the web-portal of the RTPS, the Union Finance minister said that the service will help in adding convenience to the people and bringing them close to the crux of development without having them to run after the government systems and procedures.

The Union minister also inaugurated an exhibition on externally aided projects in presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and a few of his cabinet colleagues.

Sarma hoped that launching the web-portal would help in meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of minimum government and maximum governance.

Stating that though the Right to Public Services Act was launched in 2012, the services could not make much headway because of certain constraints.

He, therefore, stated that to make RTPS more responsive to the service of the people, the government decided to use IT solutions. He also reiterated the state government’s commitment to bring about fast, effective and resilient reforms in governance in tandem with the rapidly transforming world.

Therefore, the web portal would prove to be beneficial in providing notified citizen centric service delivery to the people, Dr. Sarma added.

Earlier, Sitharaman made a joint inspection of the construction works of a six lane extra dosed bridge over the Brahmaputra river connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati near Sonaram High School field in the city and reviewed its progress with the chief minister.

Funded by New Development Bank, this 8.4 km long extra dosed bridge will be the first of its kind in the North East and is being executed by State PWD (Roads) with a project cost of Rs. 2,608 crore.

