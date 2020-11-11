Situation along inter-state border tense, but under control

Police arrest KMSS picketers trying to block Mizoram-bound freight train in Hailakandi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 10: Local people of Lailapur on the Assam-Mizoram inter-state border has resisted the movement of trucks to Mizoram on Tuesday.

Disclosing this information, Cachar superintendent of police Bhanwar Lal Meena said three trucks laden with essentials moved to Mizoram on Tuesday morning but after that local people of Lailapur have stopped the movement of vehicles to the other side of the border on security grounds. There has been no movement of vehicles from Mizoram side to Assam since Monday night, he disclosed.

On Monday, 21 trucks with essential commodities and other passenger vehicles with police escort crossed over to Mizoram after a 12-day deadlock and also some trucks from other side of the border entered Assam.

Meena further informed that the situation though tense is under control with no untoward incident since Saturday. “The situation along the inter-state border is under close watch,” he added.

He said that he has no information whether Mizoram has started the process of graded withdrawal of its state police force from Assam’s territory.

Meanwhile, police in Hailakandi has arrested 21 picketers of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti for blocking the movement of a freight bound train to Mizoram at Muhammadpur Railway Station under Lala Police Station on Tuesday.

Superintendent of police, Hailakandi, Pabindra Kumar Nath said the picketers of KMSS were arrested after they put barricades on the railway tracks to stop the movement of Mizoram bound goods train in protest against alleged aggression by Mizoram.

Following this incident, Mizoram chief minister, Zoramthanga brought the matter to the notice of PMO, MHO, railway minister and chief minister, Assam saying “futile action by miscreants, least needed at times like this; while the Central Government’s diplomatic approach slowly unfurls peace to both the states.”