Situation yet to come under OIL’s control 

Sonowal SOS to Pradhan on gas explosion at Baghjan oilfields

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ DIBRUGARH, May 29: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday telephoned Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and apprised him about the incidents of gas explosion at oilfields in Baghjan in Tinsukia district, even as Oil India Limited (OIL) has failed to bring the situation under control.

The production well of Baghjan 5 under Baghjan Oil field of OIL was blown out on Wednesday while work over operation is going on.

The blow out happened while work over operations were going on to produce gas from a new sand (oil and gas bearing reservoir) at a depth of 3,729 metres. Earlier the well was producing around 1lakh Standard Cubic Metre per day (SCMD) of gas from a depth of 3870 metres.

Sonowal urged the Union minister to take immediate remedial measures to assuage the situation and Pradhan assured of all possible support in this regard.

The chief minister also talked to CMD of OIL Sushil Chandra Mishra over phone and discussed about the situation arising out of the gas explosion incidents. Sonowal urged the CMD OIL to take immediate steps to ensure safety of public health in the vicinity of oilfields explosion while stopping gas leakage at the earliest to prevent any further damage.

The chief minister also directed chairman of Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB) Y. Suryanarayana to visit the site of the incidents.

Likewise, CMD OIL Sushil Chandra Mishra would visit the Baghjan oilfields on Saturday along with chairman of Assam Pollution Control Board to take stock of the situation and take remedial measures.

Meanwhile, Pradhan had a detailed discussion with CMD of OIL as well ONGCL through video conference on the prevailing situation at oilfields at Baghjan in Tinsukia district.

Expressing his concern over the incident, Pradhan advised OIL to take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of the local population.

He instructed ONGCL to provide all possible support to OIL in this moment of crisis.

On Saturday, the safety zone has been extended to 1.5 km from the well site and another relief camp is being set up to evacuate the people with the help of Tinsukia district administration.

OIL with the help of district administration has ensured that all necessary food and logistic support is made available to the people staying in these relief camps.

“Presently, OIL team along with crisis management team from ONGCL and an expert team from ONGCL, Vadodara are working to mitigate the situation. OIL wants to reassure the local people of the area that their wellbeing, health and safety are the top priorities for the company. OIL is also closely monitoring the environment and doing the best to minimise the impact,” an OIL statement said.

OIL management is hopeful that the well will be brought under control at the earliest. At this critical time, OIL seeks the support of all the stakeholders so that together this crisis can be overcome.