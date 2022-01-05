Sivasagar DC Tests Covid Positive

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 4: DC Sivasagar Megha Nidhi Dahal, his wife and his brother were tested Covid-19 positive on Monday. The threat of Covid-19 has not yet disappeared from the district. They are currently in home isolation.

Meanwhile, vaccination of the students between 15 and 18 years of age began on Monday in 26 schools of the district. According to Dr SB Sarma, joint director, Health, the programme is running smoothly and over 400 students got vaccinated by 3 pm on Monday.