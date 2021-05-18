Sivasagar DC visits Tea Estate hospital 

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 17: Bishnu Kamal Borah, deputy commissioner of Sivasagar visited the 75-bedded Covid care centre (CCC) set up in Sivasagar Polytechnic Institution in Demow Barua Changmai Gaon on Sunday and took stock of the situation.

During his visit to the Covid care centre (CCC) Phyllis Hrangchal, Demow circle officer was also present.

On Monday Borah visited the Athabari Tea Estate, Khongia Tea Estate, Thowra Tea Estate, Rajmai Tea Estate Hospitals and 18 Plus vaccination sites in Athabari HNWC and gave instructions to the doctors to set up an isolation ward.

The deputy commissioner also instructed them to modify their ambulances. If somebody in the isolation ward gets serious then they will be sent to the Sivasagar Polytechnic Institution or if the patient is too serious then the patient will be referred to Joysagar.

During the visit Phyllis Hrangchal, Demow circle officer, Dr. S Ullah, SDM&HO of Demow block primary health centre were also present.