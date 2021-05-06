Sivasagar gears up to tackle Covid-19

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 5: In a meeting presided over by Sivasagar DC Bishnu Kamal Bora on Wednesday, Sivasagar district administration directed the health department to make all preparations to cope with the emergency situation arising out of the spike in Covid-19 transmission.

The deputy commissioner directed the Jt. director health, Dr ShymantaMabhovSarma to keep oxygen cylinders ready with the cooperation of Assam Air Product.

Bora also directed the health department, SiukaPha Hospital, Civil Hospital, private nursing homes to keep special Covid-19 wards ready with proper support kits and other facilities.

He also suggested taking help from all NGOs involved in health care and asked the Rotary Club to open a help line to provide all necessary advice to people. Toll free help line numbers are 8822763785 and 8822045343 which will be available to call between 10 am to 10 pm.

Meanwhile 82 new cases of Covid-19 positive were detected on Wednesday.