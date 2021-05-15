Sivasagar mourns death of father and son due to Covid 

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 14: Host of organisations and individuals here mourned the death of former Power Grid general manager (NE) Mridul Bhunya (62) of Sivasagar Melachakar on April 29 and his son Angshuman Bhunya on May 13 in Fortis Hospital in New Delhi due to Covid-19 has cast a pall of gloom among all sections of people in their home town Sivasagar.

A brilliant alumnus of Sivasagar govt HS and JEC, Mridul Bhunya was a dynamic leader of the Assamese community living in Delhi and Gurgaon since the family left for Delhi.

His son Angshuman (30) was an engineer with a reputed company. Angshuman’s mother Ashalata Bhunya and sister Akangkhya Bhunya who were also Covid patients are fast improving, their family members informed.