Sivasagar officials chalk out poll plans

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 11: Security Observer for 108 Nazira LAC Subhendra Kr Bhadat yesterday met the general observer Dr Partha Sarathi Mishra and returning officer, Nazira Lakhimi Dutta at ONGC Guest House.

They discussed about law and order situation and measures taken for undisturbed peaceful polling in the district with SP Sivasagar Amitabha Sinha and SDPO, Nazira Pradip Konwar.

The Observers stressed constant monitoring in Assam Nagaland border regions. His contact number is 6112461024. Bhagat went to Lengdon district in Arunachal Pradesh also besides inspecting Demow, Sivasagar, Sonari and Sapekhati Police stations to inspect the security measures in far flung areas. He urged upon SST, FST and all concerned to check illegal transactions and transportation fire arms and ammunitions which can disrupt peaceful polling.