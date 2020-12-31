Sivasagar’s Barna Kutir adds mask gallery

17 years of mask making in a Vaishnavite Monastery

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 30: The Barna Kutir Artists Village in Sivasagar district which had been inaugurated by litterateur Mamoni Raisom Goswami celebrated its 18th anniversary on Wednesday with the addition of a masks gallery.

The gallery was inaugurated recently by Sangeet Natak Akademi deputy secretary Rajiv Das.

Sujit Baruah, artist and founder of Barna Kutir said that two officers from the Majuli and Sivasagar tourism departments who attended the ceremony had said that Barna Kutir would be included in the tourist map of Sivasagar district.

Sujit Baruah said that the year had been less eventful than previous years due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the addition of the mask corner had added value to the facility.

“The traditional masks in a variety of sizes and shapes would be an additional draw “for tourists who could buy them if they wanted,” he said.

“The masks have decorative value and are small enough to be taken back with them in purses or suitcases,” he further said.

The gallery will get added value after a project for product development of masks under the development commissioner of handicraft scheduled to start from January 11 for 20 days would be completed.

Ten artisans would be taught how to better the design of the mask, make it a miniature and add other infusions while retaining its traditional look. These masks would be put up as exhibits in the gallery and sold.

The masks made by satras (Neo Vaishnavite monasteries) all over the state and are worn by mythical characters in the mukha (mask) bhaonas, dramas portraying scenes from the life of Lord Krishna.

The Barna Kutir artists village located at Gohain Ali, 1.5 km off NH 37 and about 7 km away from Sivasagar town in the Kowamara Sattra land in Kowamora Gaon Revenue Circle.

Since inception the Institute has promoted art and handicrafts, organising workshops, trainings and exhibitions. The facility also has exhibition halls for the handicrafts and paintings made on site. Two art schools are also run by Barna Kutir, one Rangchora in the town and the other at Barna Kutir in the countryside.

Baruah rued that this year there were neither classes held nor the exhibition of the students. Only an exhibition of senior artists was held.

Other functions held this year was a zikir zari presentation with artistes affiliated to All India Radio rendering the songs at a function. Another event was the holding of an awards function by the Assam Book of Records.