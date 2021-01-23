Six Assam labourers killed in mining accident in Meghalaya

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Jan 22: At least six persons were killed in a tragic mining-related accident in coal rich district of East Jaintia Hills on Thursday night.

Confirming the incident on Friday, deputy commissioner E Kharmalki informed that the incident took place in a mining site at Sarkari near Dienshalalu and Rymbai village on Thursday.

“Altogether, six persons were killed in the incident. The workers were digging a hole but suddenly their mechanical structure got snapped and broken the digger tool carrier due to which they fell into the pit and died,” he said.

The six coal mine workers fell into a 150 feet deep after the machine, which they were using to dig the tunnel, broke apart.

Sources said all the coal mine workers hailed from Karimganj district of Assam and were digging a tunnel on late Thursday evening in one of the coal mines near Rymbai village.

The bodies were retrieved on Friday morning and were sent to the Community Health Centre in Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills district for post-mortem examination.

The DC also informed that so far, five of the six deceased persons have been identified and their respective family members have been informed for claiming the bodies.

The six people killed in Deinshalalu were identified as Jilal Uddin (25) from Jalabad, Karimganj, Dilwar Hussain (35), Ali Hussain (40) and Mokbul Hussain who are brothers and hailed from Karimganj, Abdul Sabur (32) from Laborputa, Silchar. The sixth person is yet to be identified.

According to him, the bodies are being taken to the hospital for post mortem examination.

On being asked if the workers were being engaged in coal mining, Kharmalki however said that whether they were engaging in coal mining or stone mining activities, that is yet to be ascertain since “no coal was found in the hole they were digging.”

To another query, the DC said further investigation into the case will also be carried out.