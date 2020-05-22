Six live mortar shells from World War 2 found in Golaghat

HT Correspondent

BOKAKHAT, May 21: Six live mortar shells were found at No.3 Koiborto village near Morangi in Golaghat district on Thursday. The shells weigh more than 15 kg each and are believed to be from the World War 2 period.

The live mortar shells were found when a villager was digging for wild potatoes at a place in the village. The village head stated, “A village man came to me this morning and told me that he has found finding something when he was digging for bon kochu (wild potatoes) at a place near the paddy fields. I went to the place with him and saw these weird things. I immediately informed the police about it.”

Police reached the spot and took custody of all the six mortar shells.

An elderly village man said that there were a few military posts in that area during the World War II era and these shells might be hidden when the military vacated the posts. On the other hand police said that it is hard to identify these shells.