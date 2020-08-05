Six more corona death in Assam, tally crosses 48,000-mark

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: The state has recorded six more corona deaths on Tuesday taking the death toll in the pandemic to 115, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

“Six more #COVID patients have succumbed to their infections today~ Late Sradhona Sarkar (72) of Jorhat; Late Pranab Saikia (43) & Late Aarati Limbu (60) of Tinsukia; Late Manik Sarkar (48) & Late Bhaban Likson (48) of Dibrugarh and Late Sajal Acharjee (63) of Sonitpur,” Sarma tweeted.

Chirang district recorded its first COVID-19 death on Monday after a 51-year-old man died at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH) in Barpeta.

Officials of district health department said Pramod Narzary, a resident of No. 1 Tukrajhar under Runikhata police station was earlier admitted to Kajalgaon Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary Civil Hospital on August 2, but after deterioration of his condition, he was shifted to FAAMCH, Barpeta on August 3. He died at around 5.30 pm on the same day. He was also suffering from diabetes.

Meanwhile, 2,886 fresh COVID cases have been reported in the state on Tuesday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 48,161.

Of fresh cases, 550 cases have been reported from Kamrup (M), 294 from Kamrup (R), 213 from Nagaon and 201 cases have been reported from Dibrugarh.

After recovery of 33,428 patients, the state has a total of 14,615 active positive cases. The state’s positivity rate is 4.86%.

State crosses 10 lakh mark in corona testing

The state health department has completed 10 lakh COVID-19 tests in the state.

Sharing the incredible achievement in the war against COVID-19, Sarma tweeted, “Assam achieves an incredible feat of a million #COVID19 tests! Setting up 1st lab in Feb, which grew to 17 rapidly, our teams have done extraordinary work in reaching the 10 lakh mark in a little over 8 weeks. The last 1 lakh came in just 3 days. Remarkable!”

Though the number of COVID-19 cases is rising due to the increased number of tests, the positivity rate in the state has come down to 5.65 per cent.

“The number will rise according to the number of tests. If we can remain careful for next 10-15 days in Guwahati, certainly the cases in the city will decrease,” Sarma said on Monday.

Karbi Anglong

In Karbi Anglong, 19 more persons including a 14-year old boy have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Among the infections is a 14 year old boy of Diphu.

Of fresh cases, 13 were from Diphu. One cases has been reported from Manja and 5 were reported from Bokajan.

Meanwhile, two patients in Covid Care Centre, Taralangso who are asymptomatic have been released after testing negative on Tuesday. They are discharged with instructions with home quarantine as per protocol with active surveillance.

Donkamukam

Seven persons, including a woman tested COVID-19 positive under Donkamukam Police Outpost jurisdiction on Tuesday. Of them five were migrant construction workers engaged in construction work at Taradubi

More 219 positive cases in Nagaon

As many as 219 people from Nagaon district tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of the positive cases in the district to 2587.

Of them, 212 cases were detected through rapid antigen test while 7 were detected in swabs sample test.

The district medical surveillance teams conducted the rapid antigen test among 2166 people – of which 212 people tested positive for COVID-19.

280 cases in Chirang

Till Monday, Chirang has recorded a total of 280 COVID-19 cases of which 89 are active as 191 people have recovered from the disease.

In Kokrajhar, the tally of containment zone has gone up to 10 with four more containment zones were announced on Monday.

The tally of COVID-19 positive in Kokrajhar went to 680 with reports of 30 fresh positive cases on Monday evening.

61 new cases detected in Hailakandi

61 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 1,098.

Health authorities here disclosed that of the 61 positive cases detected on Tuesday, 53 cases have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

A total of 267 cases have been found positive under RAT so far with majority of them without travel history.

19 persons on being cured have been discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the total number of persons released to 846.The number of active cases in the district is currently 246.

47 persons are undergoing treatment at SK Roy designated COVID Civil Hospital, 17 at SMC&H, 35 at Algapur Model COVID Hospital, 2 at HPC’s Hospital COVID Care Centre, 6 at Model School Girls’ Hostel COVID Care Centre, 106 at Adarsha Vidyalaya COVID Care Centre, 32 under process and one under home isolation.

Two COVID-19 positive patients viz., Mangoli Rani Das, 53, and Foijul Haque Barbhuiya, 65, breathed their last at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Four deaths at SMC&H have been declared as ‘non-COVID’.

Corona patient flees in Dhubri, booked

A COVID-19 patient fled from a medical facility in Dhubri district, and was brought back on Tuesday after an operation that lasted for hours.

The patient fled from the Diporkuti Covid Care Centre in Bilasipara town of the district on Monday night.

The centre’s in-charge informed the police after noticing that the patient was missing.

The patient was tracked and brought back from his house in the Golakganj area, police said.

The centre’s in-charge informed police that the patient was reluctant to get admitted and was non-cooperative with the authorities and the health workers.

Police said they have registered a criminal case against the patient.