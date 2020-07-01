Six more dead in floods, toll rises to 33

14.95 lakh affected; Kaziranga, Pobitora still under water

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 1: Six more people were killed in floods and landslides across Assam, taking the death toll in the first wave of deluge and related incidents to 33 on Wednesday, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in the report.

14,95,321 people of 2,197 villages under 59 revenue circles in 21 districts have been affected in the first wave, the ASDMA report said.

One person drowned at Chapar (Dhubri), one in Kaliabar (Nagaon), one in Baghbar (Barpeta), two in Sarthebari (Barpeta) and one person drowned at Tihu in Nalbari district on Wednesday, the ASDMA report said.

87,018.17 hectares of crop land were damaged due to the floods.

The affected people have taken shelter at various national highways, embankments. A total of 254 relief camps have been opened where 15,289 people have been taking shelter.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neematighat (Jorhat), Tezzpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri, Dhansiri at Numaligarh (Golaghat), Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing (Sonitpur), Kopili is flowing above the danger level at Kampur in Nagaon district.

The affected districts are: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsuskia.

The situation in Kaziranga National Park is still critical. 90% of the park area is under flood. Of 223 forest camps, 107 camps have been affected in the flood. Six camps have been shifted to other places.

Two hog deers died and 27 wild animals have been rescued by forest officials, an official report said.

The floods also affected Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park. One hog deer died in the park due to the flood.

The Kaziranga National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary were partially inundated. Fourteen animals – one rhino and 13 hog deer – died due to various reasons including flood and vehicle hits in Kaziranga.

A national highway passes beside the park, famous for its one-horned rhinos. Ace sprinter Hima Das on Tuesday appealed to people to be careful while driving along the highway.

“I urge everyone to drive slow while crossing Kaziranga. Due to heavy rainfall, animals are coming out of the forest area, so let’s be proactive while driving and ensure their safety in crossing road. Great work @assampolice and Forest officials,” she tweeted.

The floodwater breached river embankments and damaged bridges and roads. The Upper Assam town of Dibrugarh has been under floodwater for the past five days. At Guijan in neighbouring Tinsukia district, families were shifted to safer locations.

Barpeta is the worst affect district followed by South Salmara and Goalpara districts.

A total of 5,94,752 people of 597 villages under 8 revenue circles were affected in the deluge in Barpeta district. The flood water also damaged 29,745 hectares of crop area in the district.

In South Salmara, 1,95,312 people of 65 villages under 2 revenue circles were affected and 1,725 hectares of crop land were inundated.

In Goalpara district, 94,216 people of 140 villages under 4 revenue circles were affected 3,058 hectares of crop area was damaged.

In Nalbari district, 93,426 people of 69 villages under 4 revenue circles were affected and 2,321 hectares of crop land was affected.

In Morigaon district, 85,238 people of 109 villages under 2 revenue circles were affected and 10,771 hectares of crop land was damaged.

Our Tezpur correspondent adds: A total of 3,065 people of 47 villages under Gohpur and Helem revenue circles of Biswanath district were affected in the flood.

1,240 hectares of crop land was damaged due to the floods.