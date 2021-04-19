Six more succumb to Covid-19 in Assam, 639 fresh cases detected

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 18: Six more patients died on Sunday taking the toll in the Covid-19 pandemic to 1,135 in the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the state, an official state said here.

Of the six death cases, one each has been reported from Barpeta, Cachar, Dhemaji, Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon and Tinsukia district, the report said.

An ONGC engineer Rajib Hazarika (51) died due to Covid-19 at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) around 9.20 am on Sunday.

Hazarika was undergoing treatment at AMCH after testing Covid-19 positive. He was a diabetic and had other complications.

Hazarika completed his engineering from Jorhat Engineering College in 1991.

“He has been undergoing treatment at AMCH for the last few days. He was diabetic and had many other complications. We are giving him our best treatment but today morning at around 9.20 am he passed away at AMCH,” said a doctor at AMCH.

Meanwhile, 639 fresh positive cases have been detected during the past 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases to 2,24,455. The positivity rate was 2.74%, the report said.

Of those fresh cases, 354 have been reported from Kamrup (Metro) district.

35 cases have been reported from Kamrup (Rural) district, 26 from Dibrugarh, 28 from Nagaon, 14 from Jorhat, 20 from Sonitpur, 8 from Cachar, 17 from Sivasagar and 15 cases have been reported from the Tinsukia district.

Dibrugarh

A total of 30 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh as on date.

Out of 30, 17 are undergoing treatment in Covid isolation ward while 13 are undergoing treatment at the Covid ICU. One of them is on ventilator support and 10 on oxygen support.

On Saturday, advocate Neyim Ahmed of Tinsukia succumbed to Covid-19 at AMCH.

Sivasagar

With 17 more patients detected Covid-19 positive on Sunday, the number of total active positive patients have gone up to 61 in the Sivasagar district, Dr Syamanta Madhov Sarmah, joint director, health department informed here.

Dr Sarmah also informed that the department is fully prepared to cope with the challenges of a probable second wave in the district. Medicines like remdesivir and vaccines are in full stock.

Covid-19 transmission is likely to shoot up due to the crowding of people attending the Rongali Bihu festivities in large numbers. Sivasagar district administration promulgated Section 144 of CrPC to dissuade people gathering in public places and against violation of Covid-19 protocol but warnings seem to be falling on deaf ears as crowds continue to gather.

Nagaon

22 fresh Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Nagaon district on Sunday, taking total positive cases in the district to 164.

Of them, 7 patients who were under home isolation after being afflicted by the virus, have recovered on Sunday.

Of those fresh cases, four were put under institutional quarantine while the rest were sent for home quarantine.