Six people released after negative corona tests

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, April 27: 6 people who were under quarantine in Haflong were ceremoniously released on 18th day from the quarantine facilitation centre after their medical tests were resulted negative on Monday.

Series of three tests were done beginning on the first day and later on the 14th and 15th day as per the norms of COVID -19. Further remaining 10 days of their quarantine period will be continued at home.

North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) executive member (EM) for health, Samuel Changsan, DIma Hasao deputy commissioner Amitabh Rajkhowa and additional SP Manabendra Gogoi, joint director of health and family welfare, Dr. Dipali Barman were also present on the occasion.

Six people from Dima Hasao who had travelled in train with the person from Hailakandi who succumbed to the COVID-19, were put under quarantine facility in Haflong on April 9 by the district administration.

Out of six, five are reported to be residents of Haflong and one from Mahur town.

Others present during the time of release of the quarantined persons were team of doctors, medical staff, officials engaged in duties at quarantine centre, police officials and media persons.