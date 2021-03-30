Sixth schedule areas to be strengthened: MP Dilip Saikia

HT Correspondent

Dongkamukam, March 29: MP and BJP national secretary Dilip Saikia, on Monday, arrived at Dongkamukam, West Karbi Anglong to campaign for the BJP candidate Rupsing Teron from 20 Baithalangso Assembly which will go for poll on April 1 next in 2nd phase.

In his address to the gathering MP Saikia said that sixth schedule areas will be empowered to the highest level to protect its indigenous people. He further said that BJP will make Karbi Anglong the most advanced district in Assam within 5 years. “I will apprise the chief minister of 2 ministerial berths from the hills,” he assured.

CEM KAAC Tuliram Ronghang, during his speech said that BJP has ushered in peace in the district and the state. Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh Indubala Goswami also attended the meeting where she compared the rate of development during the Congress term with that of the BJP regime. MP Horensing Bey also addressed the gathering and claimed to come out victorious in the election.

Notably, Baithalangso LAC is set to see a close contest between the BJP and Congress. The saffron camp, nevertheless has a slight edge given the fact that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council is also under its rule. However, the Congress which has a formidable supporter base in the interiors cannot be ruled out totally from the equation.