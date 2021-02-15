Skill University to impart instructions to stimulate skills of the youths: Sonowal

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Feb 15: In giving a new dimension to skill development of the youths of the state, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal today laid the foundation of the first ever Skill University of the Eastern India at Mangaldoi.

The University to be built involving a financial outlay of Rs. 1 thousand crore at a sprawling 250 bigha land, it will impart skill training to more than 10 thousand students in 12 different disciplines. To be completed in 2026 the university will have understandings with the countries like Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Israel, Japan and England.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sonowal while thanking people of Darrang said that they were fortunate to have a reputed University at their native place. Though before setting up any institution local conditions to be favourable for the University are taken into consideration, Sonowal said that the government acknowledged the requests of MP DilipSaikia, MLA Gurujyoti Das and Binanda Saikia before deciding on the venue for the establishment of the university. He also said that the world class university would give unique recognition to Mangaldoi.

As institutions of higher education lend identity to a place they belong, Sonowal said that ever since the present government took the reign of power in 2016, it took decisions to set up institutions of repute in different districts of the state. He at the same time asked the parents and teachers to help build good human resources so that they can be honed appropriately to the needs of the present day society. He also said that the Act East Policy enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a sea of opportunities for the students to prepare themselves to reap the dividends of the world.

Giving a stark contrast between the performances of the present government with that of the previous one, Sonowal said that the Congress government in the state was busy in fulfilling its vested agenda without doing much for the people of the state. Terming that this government has been working exclusively for the betterment of the people of the state, the chief minister said that the government never did anything against the interests of the people.

While speaking on the occasion skill, employment and entrepreneurship development minister Chandra Mohan Patowary termed the day as historic as Mangaldoi has witnessed the initiation of the process of setting up of a Skill University in Mangaldoi which will be the first in North East and third in India. This university will be one of its kind in not only in Assam, it will be front ranking university in the national landscape as well.