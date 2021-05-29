Slew of initiatives augur well for Kaziranga National Park: Forest Minister

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 28: Environment and forest minister, Parimal Suklabaidya said the slew of initiatives taken for protection of rhinos and other animals in Kaziranga National Park will herald better days for the world famous national park.

In a statement here on Friday, Suklabaidya said the various initiatives taken at a high level meeting chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Kaziranga National Park on Thursday will help safeguard and protect the rhinos and other animals from flood, poaching and accidents.

Exuding optimism, Suklabaidya said the holding of a high level meeting by chief minister with senior officials of the forest department and DCs and SPs of the adjoining districts in which the areas of KNP and Tiger Reserve fall is a harbinger that better days are ahead for the UNESCO world heritage site.

The minister said that the chief minister gave the go ahead for preparing a comprehensive plan, including a new special task force, equipping the forest personnel with sophisticated weapons, satellite phones and advanced training, ramping up infrastructure and creating highlands for safety and security to the animals from annual flood, poaching and road accidents. “A series of instructions have been given by the chief minister for the KNP and Tiger Reserve at a high level meeting on Thursday. Short and long term plans are in the pipeline to protect the wildlife of Kaziranga National Park from flood, poaching and road accidents. And these steps augur well for the national park,” he quipped.

Suklabaidya said that the chief minister has assured of all help and assistance to safeguard the wildlife of KNP and TR. He said that the chief minister has accorded approval for raising the ration allowance of the forest personnel from Rs. 830 to Rs. 2,000 per month.

It is worthwhile to mention that during Suklabaidya’s tenure as environment and forest minister in the previous regime, rhino poaching had come down drastically drawing encomiums from the Supreme Court, which asked the state governments to take Assam as a role model for protection of wildlife.