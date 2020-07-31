Smartphones stolen from COVID-19 patients in DMCH

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 31: Three smart phones were stolen from COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in COVID-19 Hospital (Old Block, Diphu Medical College and Hospital) on Thursday night raising question over security of COVID-19 patients and their belonging in a high profile hospital in Karbi Anglong district.

One of the stolen smartphones belonged to Mayadi Hasnu, wife of assistant conservator of forest (ACF), Central Range, West Division, Pranab Terang who is a patient being treated at COVID-19 Hospital. Terang and his family are infected in the pandemic.

Terang said his wife’s smart phone along with two others were stolen from the hospital. “My wife and daughter along with two other family members Lina Beypi and Longkiri Terang tested positive for COVID-19 on July 27. They were admitted at the COVID-19 Hospital. My wife was in a cabin. Last night she was asleep but woke up when her mobile phone was being stolen by some thieves by breaking the window glass,” he said.

Terang was discharged from the COVID-19 Hospital on Thursday followed by his wife, daughter and two family members were also released on Friday.

An FIR has been lodged with Diphu Police Station in this regard. It may be recalled that similar thefts had been reported from the hospital before it was declared a COVID-19 Hospital. The thieves remained undeterred in spite of CCTV cameras installed in the premises.