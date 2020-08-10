Smuggler apprehended

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Aug 10: The Dalgaon Police nabbed a smuggler from Bechimari on Saturday night. Based on an input, OC Dilip Mili led a team that seized at least 11 bags of Topcem Cement from a Dhaba near Bechimari.

As per allegations, Jeherul Islam, has been running the black market of petrol, diesel, TMT bars, cements and coal in the region for last few years.

Notably, such black market and smuggling have allegedly been reported in almost all the line hotels and Dhabas under Dalgaon police station.