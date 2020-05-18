Smuggling of illegal timber on a rise in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 18: Forest department staff and SSB jawans from Saralpara along the Indo-Bhutan border seized 3 tractors laden with illegal Sal timber from Ultapani area in Kokrajhar district on Monday.

Notably, locals allege that, taking the benefit of current lockdown, the timber mafia have been wreaking a havoc in the jungles deep in Haltugaon Forest Division by felling trees illegally.

As per information, after receiving inputs about timber smuggling, a joint team of Forest and SSB jawans conducted an operation along the Indo-Butan border areas and were able to detect the tractors laden with Sal timber and a Pulsar bike.

As per the sources, the illegal timber consignment was supposed to be handed over to the timber smugglers in Kokrajhar town. The seized timber’s worth is expected to be around over Rs 5 lakh in the market.

Range officer of Ultapani Range, Hemanta Mushahary informed that the forest department has been taking stern measures against the timber smuggling in the area, however, the mafia has been continuing with their illegal smuggling.

He further informed that many people from different states and districts of the state are also illegally encroaching inside the jungle. He maintained that owing to lack of sufficient forest staff and officials, strict measures to check such smuggling or deforestation becomes immensely difficult.