Social activist Milabati Brahma passes away

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 6: Noted social activist and wife of late Kamal Kumar Brahma, a renowned literature, dramatist and former president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Bongaigaon. Brahma was admitted to the hospital following old age ailments. She was 81.

She was actively associated with various social organisation, religious works during her lifetime. She left behind a son and daughter.

Various organizations including ABSU, UPPL have extended deep condolences over her demise. UPPL president Pramod Boro in his condolence message said, “Our deepest condolences on sudden demise of Milabati Brahma, wife of Lt. Kamal Kumar Brahma a renowned literature, dramatist and social worker. May her soul rest in peace.”

ABSU general secretary Lawrence Islary said, “The All Bodo Students Union is deeply pained by the news of the demise of Milabati Brahma, wife of Kamal Kumar Brahma due to prolonged illness. May her departed soul rest in peace.”