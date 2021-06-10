Social activist slams UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government in BTC 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 9: Social activist and director of North East Heritage Foundation, Prithviraj Narayan Dev Mech has come down heavily on the UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government in Bodoland Territorial Council for entrusting deputy commissioners and SDOs of the districts in the developmental activities.

Mech alleged that the UPPL led alliance government in BTC failed to work for people’s welfare and development.

He said that the existing BTC administration has decreased its power in the council by involving DCs of BTC districts recently through an official notification for overseeing the 16 departments.

He has alleged that a massive corruption and anomalies would be taking place in the council, entrusting the DCs with more power in the coming days.

He has urged the opposition BPF party MCLAs in the BTC assembly to participate in the BTC legislative assembly to create a healthy parliamentary system in Bodoland.

He said that the BTC was created for bringing healthy welfare and development for the four districts of the Bodoland region.