Social Activists Podmo, Varlongki Call Off Indefinite Strike

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 20: The indefinite strike called by social activists Podmo Teron and Varlongki Dera on the alleged illegal appointment in the post of junior assistant in the office of additional director, Soil Conservation Department under Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has been temporarily suspended after the KAAC authority assured them that a departmental enquiry will be constituted.

Podmo Teron and Varlongki Dera have been on an indefinite strike from January 12 here at Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park. After 9 days of their strike and getting assurance from KAAC they have temporarily suspended their strike.

Teron alleged that in 2021 two persons namely Monjit Ronghang and Deepali Gogoi were appointed to the post of junior assistants in the office of additional director, Soil Conservation Department.

Executive member (EM), KAAC, Social Conservation, Madhurya Dhekial Phukan informing media persons said that the KAAC authority will soon constitute an enquiry into the matter.

EM Phukan said, “From January 12 Podmo Teron and Varlongki Dera have been on strike demanding justification on the appointment to the post of Junior Assistants in the office of additional director, Soil Conservation Department. They have been on strike for the 9 days, but after we gave our assurance that KAAC will constitute a departmental enquiry to ascertain whether there were any unfair practices involved in the appointment process they have withdrawn their agitation.”

EM Phukan further said, “In a democratic country like India, every person has the right to protest to get their voice heard. What Podmo Teron and his team did was peaceful and democratic. They have the right to protest in order to get their grievances heard. I as an EM in charge of the Soil Conservation Department assured them that a departmental enquiry will be constituted by the KAAC authority.” The EM said the enquiry will be conducted as per KAAC laid down procedures and not according to their will.

Podmo Teron said the strike has been suspended following an assurance from the KAAC to conduct an enquiry into the matter.

“We have temporarily suspended our agitation as the KAAC authority has assured us that a departmental enquiry will be constituted into the illegal appointment in the Soil Conservation Department. We will wait for 10 days and if there is no fruitful result, then we will resume our agitation.”