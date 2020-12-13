Monday, December 14
Social body offers financial assistance to state toppers

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Dec 13: As part of their socio-educational activities, the ‘trust’ formed in memory of renowned lawyer late Basav Chandra Baruah and his wife late Hemalata Baruah, offered HS Arts and HSLC examination toppers from Darrang district Pubali Deka and Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita a cash amount of Rs 5000 and also felicitated them.

President of the trust Aroon Baruah, veteran academician Kanan Bala Bordoloi, former chairperson Assam State Child Rights Commission Dr Suchitra Baruah Kakoty, justice of Foreigners Tribunal Dharma Baruah, senior journalist Mayukh Goswami, local young social activist Ripunjay Saikia and Secretary of the trust Epsita Baruah gave away the cheques and offered felicitation in a public function held at Sipajhar Duahati Bishnu Doul premises on Saturday.

