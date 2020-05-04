Social distancing must during lockdown 3.0: Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 3: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday appealed the people of the state to make the third phase of lockdown successful like the first two phases.

Though state government would implement relaxation for certain sectors from May 4 following the guideline issued by the Centre to restart economic activities, people must not be complacent as the threat of COVID-19 was not over, Sonowal said addressing media persons at his Brahmaputra State Guest House here.

The chief minister underlined the importance of maintaining social distancing norms, wearing of face masks, frequent hand washing and observing cleanliness as absolute musts during the lockdown period and beyond to overcome the challenge posed by coronavirus and break the chain of spread. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking timely action to contain outbreak of the pandemic in the country and said that because of Prime Minister’s decisive steps India was performing well in the fight against COVID-19.

The chief minister urged the people to support and motivate all those working at the frontline in this fight against COVID-19 as their dedicated service would be required in this long battle. “Emergency and essential service providers are the real warriors and they must be appreciated for their services,” he said.

He also said that health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had been assigned with the responsibility to share the details of relaxations and exemptions during the third phase of lockdown in the state.

The chief minister thanked the Central government departments like railways, petroleum, consumer affairs, Food and public distribution etc for their unstinted support during the first two phases of lockdown and said that all the union ministers have assured of help to Assam in future as well.