Social organisations to challenge verdict in HC

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 26: Giving a new twist to the verdict of district and session judge pertaining to Jhankar Saikia mob lynching case, several social organisations in Karbi Anglong have decided move Gauhati High Court challenging the judgement.

In its verdict on February 24, the district and session judge has convicted 12 persons and acquitted four persons in connection with the case. The quantum of punishment will be announced on February 28.

Jhankar, a BA first year student of Diphu Govt College, and his father Haren Chandra Saikia, a lawyer, at Diphu was allegedly beaten up at Diphu town by a group of autorickshaw drivers on June 25 in 2013 after they reportedly refused to pay Rs 30 instead of the “legitimate” fare of Rs 20.

Jhankar, was critically injured in the scuffle, was shifted to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on July 1. The Diphu police station has registered a case No 95/13 under sections 294, 325, 307, 109, 147, 148, 149, 337, 338, 302 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The family members of the guilty and social organisations, as responsible part of the society, are not satisfied with the judgement,” Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS) chairman Kharsing Teron told reporters here.

“We will appeal against the verdict in a higher court,” he said.

“No such ingredient of an offence under Section 302 of the IPC was committed by the persons convicted by the court. Considering the situation prevailing at the moments on that fateful day, we too are not satisfied with their conviction under Section 302 of the IPC,” a statement of the social organisations said

“We have faith in the judicial system and hopefully expect that the court would take judicious decision leaving no scope of punishing the innocents. Further, we expect the court would take the community/tribe, age, family background, physical condition of persons convicted into consideration while taking decision so that the convicts, their family members and the society are reasonably satisfied by the decision,” the statement said.

KSA president Bijoy Teron, general secretary Thang Sing Timung, KFA general secretary Soronsing Rongpi, Hills Tribal League (HTL) chairman Saising Rongpi, Karbi Students and Youth Council (KSYC) general secretary Bipul Tisso, Karbi Students Union (KSU) president Sar-im Tokbi, Karbi Anglong Indigenous Youth Association (KAIYA) general secretary Roshan Teron, Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF) chairman P Dilli and Karbi National Assembly (KNA) president Dorsing Terang were present at the press conference.

Meanwhile, KSA president Simeon Rongphar said, “Four of them were set free by the court. In post incident after June 25, 2013, there were viral videos upload in social media and it has been seen that few of the persons, who were not involved in the incident and their images did not appear in the videos were picked up by the police. Some of them are innocent. I want to ask what kind of judgment the court has given.”

“If the real perpetrators are not given punishment, innocents are being convicted, it is not a real justice,” he said.

Representatives of Karbi Anglong Women Justice Forum (KAWJF) and United Karbi Anglong Women Association (UKAWA) were also present in the press conference held at KSA- Simeon Rongphar office here.