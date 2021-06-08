Social worker passes away 

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, June 7: Noted social worker of Margherita Krishna Prasad Goswami (78) breathed his last on Thursday at a Hospital in Margherita due to old age ailments.

Krishna Prasad Goswami is the father of Partho Pratim Goswami, a renowned Assamese daily journalist of Margherita and also the vice-president of Margherita Journalists Association. Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Margherita Journalists Association, Tinsukia District Journalists Association, Tinsukia Press Club, Margherita Xakha Xahitya Xabha, Margherita Regional Students’ Union, AJYCP Margherita Regional Committee, Surobhi Mahila Samity Margherita, Gautam Beria proprietor of Segunbari Tea Factory Margherita, Margherita Senior Citizen Association, Margherita Durga Puja Managing Committee and many other organisations of Margherita have condoled the death of Goswami and conveyed condolence to the bereaved family members. Goswami is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter in law, grandson and a host of relatives.