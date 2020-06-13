Social worker Riyan Bhatta distributes wheelchair to physically handicapped

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, June 13: A prominent social worker, businessman Riyan Bhatta provided wheelchair to a physical handicapped person Named Nausuddin Ali of Mangaldai, Saru Thekerabari village on Saturday.

The social worker also greeted the student Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita who ranked first and Brigu Mohan Kumar who secured 9th position in last HSLC examination 2020. He greeted Resmin Ara Begum in her home and provided a laptop for her good performance in HSLC.