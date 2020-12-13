Social workers defend Ajmal Foundation

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Dec 13: “Hojai District is known for its peace and brotherhood. It is one of the most harmonious places in the State of Assam, no one has the right to unstabilise its amity and tranquillity for petty political gains,” said social worker Kamal Dutta, while addressing a press meet at Town Club in Hojai on Sunday. Dutta was accompanied by social workers Prabhat Kayal and Pramod Ranjan Das who collectively called upon the newsroom in order to keep their personal views on the allegations levelled by Legal Rights

Observatory, an NGO affiliated with the Hindu-nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh against Ajmal Foundation and Markazul Ma’ariff, the NGOs’ run by AIUDF Chief and Lok Sabha MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal.

Notably, LRO had alleged that the NGOs have links with suspected terror related offshore funding sources, to which Dutta stated, “We are associated with the humanitarian works of this NGO since their inception. The level of social works they have carried forward, touching all the sections of society is undoubtedly commendable, whether it be in education, health sectors or to aid needy ones or flood relief during massive deluge. They have worked restlessly for the development of society. Without abiding by the strict norms of the government, no foreign funds can be transferred into the account of any NGO, however, as the allegations has been raised, the Central Government should form a high level committee without delay to probe into the matter. Only a fair and unbiased probe will make it crystal clear before the public that if the allegations are conclusive or not.”

Social worker Prabhat Kayal maintained that it is impossible for any NGO to receive funding from foreign NGOs’ which have terror links during the reign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kayal added that Haam Hospital, Ajmal Foundation and Maarkazul Ma’arif have brought positive changes in Hojai district by rigorous developmental works. He further also added that the NGOs’ provide free of cost health services to the downtrodden and appealed all to not hamper the harmony of the society.