Solar eclipse: Guwahatians witness 80% of ‘Ring of Fire’

Cloudy skies, social distancing play spoilsports for many

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 21: The city people witnessed 80 per cent of the “ring of fire” during the solar eclipse, which began at around 10 am and lasted for about 3.5 hours even as heavy rainfall dampened the spirit.

“Only 80 percent of the eclipse could be seen from Guwahati when the moon covered the maximum portion of the Sun during the eclipse,” said a photographer who observed the solar eclipse from Guwahati Planetarium.

The complete ring of fire could be witnessed from parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when all three celestial bodies – the sun, the moon and the earth – are aligned in a straight line.

“I was really excited about this eclipse, especially after these bad times of COVID-19. I took my telescope to my terrace and waited for the moment. The sky was kind of playing with us; teasing us, but I am glad that it was good,” he said.

“I got the perfect window from time to time and I’m happy with the shots I got, although it would have been amazing if I would have gotten another clear window at the max eclipse, but i got near the max anyway and so I’m pleased,” he added.

However, heavy rainfall hampered the view for Guwahatians.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned about rainfall in parts of northern India which could hamper the view of the solar eclipse which is one of only 5 instances in the next 100 years where a full solar eclipse was visible across India.

Vehicular movement in Guwahati was also less in comparison to other days.

The sun appeared as a ring of fire on Sunday in an annular solar eclipse, fascinating skygazers in parts of the country but disappointing many for whom the celestial event was obscured by cloudy skies.

Across a narrow belt which included parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand, the eclipse was annular or ring-shaped. In other parts of the country, it was the more common partial solar eclipse.

Reports of weather playing spoilsport came in from several places, where people expected a partial eclipse or the ring-of-fire phenomenon, this time coinciding with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year.

Delhi teacher Harpreet Kaur, who is the coordinator of the science club at her school, was somewhat disappointed.

Apart from the weather, social distancing norms imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic too marred the experience.

But enthusiasts, equipped with protective eye gear, gathered on the terraces and in other open spaces to take a look as the moon cast its shadow over the sun. Many watched the phenomenon live-streamed online. (With agencies input)