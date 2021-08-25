Some KAAC EMs, MACs likely to join Cong soon: Khaleque

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 24: “We are in touch with some of the executive members of the BJP-led Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) who might join the Congress ahead of elections to the council due next year,” Congress MP Abdul Khaleque said here on Tuesday.

Khaleque is heading a committee constituted by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah to monitor the functioning of the Congress party in three hill districts- Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

Three other members of the committee are: Manash Borah (convenor) and Sashi Kanta Das and Durlabh Saikia (members).

After visiting Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong, Khaleque visited Diphu to review party programmes and activities on Tuesday.

He also held a review meeting at the Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) office here.

“Some executive members and MACs of the council are in contact with us. They are not prepared to come out just now but they may join us just before the election,” Khaleque told reporters here.

“The Congress is gaining its strength in the hill districts. Today we had a meeting with leaders of district and mandal levels and former MLAs, former executive members of KAAC and MACs and all frontal heads and former party leaders to know about the party’s position and the preparation for the forthcoming KAAC election,” he said.

Khaleque said that he is hopeful of winning the coming KAAC election.

The MP also said that under the present chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, the BJP ruled KAAC is infested with massive corruption and the common public is facing a hard time with no money with them.