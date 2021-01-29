Sonam Wangchuk interacts with civil society organisations in BTR

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 29: Eminent educationist and social activist Sonam Wangchuk from Ladakh has arrived in Kokrajhar on Friday.

Wangchuk, who is on a two-day visit to BTR, accorded warm welcome and felicitation with traditional Aronai and Indi coat at a programme held at BTC Secretariat.

He had a meeting with BTC Principal Secretary and senior officials regarding the educational environment building in the council region. He attended an interactive session with fraternities from educational institution head, civil society organisation members and student community which had an impressive and stressing for quality educational environment among other societies.

Wangchuk lauded the BTR administration for carrying on an interactive session for sharing welfare and developmental aspects among the society. He urged the BTR administration to give humanity deep welfare and developmental services for paving the human resources in days to come among the society.

“I have come here to share information about welfare and developmental activities of the BTR administration. We must have an integrated society,” Sonam added.

Wangchuk also attended an interaction with educational institution head at Nehru Milan Karuajan High School Barama in Baksa district which was also graced by BTR chief executive member Pramod Boro.