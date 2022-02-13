Sonitpur Admin Gears Up For Municipal Board Elections In 105 Polling Stations

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 12: The Sonitpur district administration gears up for smooth conduct of the upcoming Municipal Board elections in the district in a free and fair manner. Addressing media persons at a press meet held at the Conference Hall of the deputy commissioner’s office here on Friday, deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das informed that the elections to four Municipal Boards namely Dhekiajuli MB, Tezpur MB, Rangapara MB and Jamugurihat MB under Sonitpur district will take place on March 6. The last date for filing of nominations is February 15 and the final list of contesting candidates will be published on Feb 20.

Seeking active cooperation of the media in giving adequate publicity about the fair process of the election process, the deputy commissioner informed that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure smooth conduct of the election process for which the district administration has opened various cells under the supervision of senior district administration officials and has engaged adequate staff in each of these cells. The total number of voters in the four Municipal Boards under Sonitpur district is 86,066 out of which 42,817 are males, 43,246 are females and 3 of the third gender. The deputy commissioner also informed that there will be a total of 105 polling stations for elections to be held in 49 wards of the four Municipal Boards. Moreover, a toll free control room 03712-232440 has been opened for all election related purposes.