Sonitpur DC holds meeting to discuss AMFIRS-2021

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 19: A meeting of Sonitpur district administration was held on Thursday at the conference hall of the DC’S office under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das with various lenders and micro-finance institutions of the district. The meeting discussed several issues related to the implementation of the Assam Micro Finance Incentives and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS), 2021 which is going to be launched by the chief minister of Assam later this month. The target for Sonitpur district as fixed by the Government of Assam was shared with the MFIs and they were asked to mobilise the beneficiaries under their respective MFIs who will be receiving the benefits of the scheme. They were also asked to complete the verification of the list of beneficiaries and submit to the district administration at the earliest. DDC Dipsikha Dey, CEO, Zilla Parishad Diganta Baishya, ADC Romy Baruah, SDOs Biraj Boruah, Ashutosh Deka, LDM, Vidya Kumar and other officials also attended the meeting.