Sonitpur DC inaugurates control room at TMB for public grievances 

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, Aug 11: Deputy commissioner, Sonitpur, Bhupesh Chandra Das inaugurated a control room at Tezpur Municipal Board office for public complaints and queries in the presence of ADC and i/c EO, TMB Romy Baruah, and other officials here on Wednesday.

The public can now contact TMB officials on the number 93951-81828 during office hours. Moreover, an official Facebook page by the name Tezpur Municipal Board and a Twitter handle @BoardTezpur has also been opened in order to help the public reach out to the TMB officials via social media. An email id [email protected] will also be available for the purpose. It may be noted that supervisors have been engaged ward-wise to look into all such issues against which public complaints are received and work towards early resolution of the same.

In a meeting held at the conference hall of the TMB office on Wednesday, DC Das also inaugurated the process of installation of holding number plates within TMB area which will cover all households falling under TMB’s jurisdiction. He also ceremoniously distributed uniforms for all 162 safai karmacharis engaged under TMB for day to day cleaning activities. The uniforms have been provided by TMB and stitched by SHGs under NULM.

The deputy commissioner expressed happiness that the works under TMB have been streamlined and asked the officials and staff to work with utmost dedication to keep Tezpur clean and green. He also said he would hold detailed discussions on various pertinent issues related to the functioning of TMB in the coming days such as tax collection, encroachment, survey works, solid waste management and work to solve any issues. He also stressed on taking up schemes under CIDF for all round development of Tezpur.