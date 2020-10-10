Sunday, October 11
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Sonitpur DC issues guidelines to puja committees

Sonitpur DC issues guidelines to puja committees

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR, Oct 10: DC Sonitpur Manvendra Pratap Singh issued guidelines to puja committees in the district on Saturday. As per the guidelines, in view of the prevailing covid pandemic situation roadside puja mandaps have been strictly barred including roadside melas and vendors.

Puja committees have been asked to install thermal scanning, CCTV cameras and room for sanitization. Cultural events and holding of other competitions have also been strictly barred.

Only 30 persons are permitted in the puja mandap along with pujari and committee’s volunteers. Every member of the committee must undergo swab tests before the puja begins. Further, no seating arrangement is allowed in the puja mandaps and use of plastic and polythene has been strictly banned in public places.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply