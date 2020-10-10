Sonitpur DC issues guidelines to puja committees

HT CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR, Oct 10: DC Sonitpur Manvendra Pratap Singh issued guidelines to puja committees in the district on Saturday. As per the guidelines, in view of the prevailing covid pandemic situation roadside puja mandaps have been strictly barred including roadside melas and vendors.

Puja committees have been asked to install thermal scanning, CCTV cameras and room for sanitization. Cultural events and holding of other competitions have also been strictly barred.

Only 30 persons are permitted in the puja mandap along with pujari and committee’s volunteers. Every member of the committee must undergo swab tests before the puja begins. Further, no seating arrangement is allowed in the puja mandaps and use of plastic and polythene has been strictly banned in public places.