Sonitpur DC pays a streak of visits  

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 29: Deputy commissioner, Sonitpur Bhupesh Chandra Das visited several locations in Sootea LAC along with Padma Hazarika, MLA, Sootea and DC Biswanath and other officials of the district administration and took stock of upcoming projects in these areas along with progress of on-going schemes on last Saturday. They visited the Primary Health Centre at Gotaimari, Nagshankar Stadium, Kanyaka Multipurpose Farm, site for Baresaharia Bhaona complex among others. Moreover, a detailed discussion on various schemes under APART and Agriculture department was also held in the presence of MLA Sootea where implementation of various innovative schemes through convergence was also discussed.

On the other hand, as a part of one another programme, deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das visited Mahabhairab Mandir, Tezpur and interacted with the members of the mandir committee and took stock of the various schemes being currently implemented for infrastructure development of the famous Mahabhairab Mandir premises. Superintendent of police Dr. Dhananjay Ghanwant was also present along with the DC. The meeting decided to finish construction of the Jatri Niwas, which is being built at a cost of Rs 25 lakh under Untied Fund, at the earliest in order to make the facility available for the public and also decided to expedite the other ongoing works at the temple premises.