Sonitpur DC reviews Jal Jeevan Mission scheme 

TEZPUR, July 27: Sonitpur deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das on Monday took stock of the progress work of ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, the scheme being implemented in the district to provide functional household tap connections to all households by 2022, under Public Health Engineering Division I and Division II of the district. Interacting with the executive engineers of both the divisions, PHE officials working in the field, and other officials he directed to monitor the daily progress of the number of FHTCs made daily and update him on a regular basis and fulfil the targets on a mission mode and fulfil a maximum number of FHTCs on a daily basis so as to meet up the backlog.

The deputy commissioner also asked the executive engineers to complete the process of registration of all plumbers to be engaged in carrying out the works and stressed on devising both short-term and long-term strategies while executing the scheme so as to make optimum utilisation of manpower and other sources. He also directed the two SDO (S)s, Dipti Morang and Biraj Boruah respectively to monitor the joint verification process of FHTCs in all government schools and AWCs and address any issues. In the meeting, he further reviewed the status of survey of land for new PWSS being carried out by two numbers of outsourced firms in the district and set a deadline of August 2 for submission of all DPRs as per the target fixed by the PHE department. Other issues related to identification of land for implementation of the scheme was also discussed in the meeting.