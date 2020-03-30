Sonowal asks MLAs to lead COVID-19 fight in constituencies

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 29: When the entire world is waging a war against novel corona virus and India is also on its toes to fight against the pandemic through several clinical and non-clinical measures including 21 days nation-wide lockdown, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in yet another appeal, called upon the people of Assam to adhere to PM’s call of lockdown and lend their hands towards containing and controlling COVID-19.

Chief Minister Sonowal, in a letter written to all the MLAs of the state on Sunday, requested them to be in their respective constituencies and motivate the people to resolutely follow the lockdown. He also maintained that in the absence of any treatment against the virus, ‘social distancing’ is the only viable way to break the chain of infection perpetrated by the virus.

He also asked the MLAs to ensure that nobody in their constituencies is deprived of the government help being provided at this moment.

Referring to different ministers of the state who are in charge of all 33 districts to supervise the special services including health services, Sonowal requested the MLAs to remain in touch with the ministers including district administration and lead the flurry of activities unleashed during the lockdown period.

The chief minister also observed that in view of the COV1D 19 outbreak, the entire world including all the states in India are in an extraordinary situation and in such circumstances, the MLAs of the state need to lead the people to wisely fight against this sudden health hazard. He also asked the MLAs to ensure that during the ongoing lockdown, no residents face any problem in getting access to any essential services.