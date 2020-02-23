Sonowal assures fast-track execution of projects

Foundation of horde of projects worth Rs. 141 crore laid in Majuli

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation of a horde of projects and schemes involving a financial outlay of Rs. 141 crore in Majuli district on Saturday.

Addressing a public rally at Jengraimukh in Majuli, Sonowal said that in a bid to lend dignity of life to 1.80 lakh people in Majuli, the state government has taken the decision to implement schemes and complete the projects on a fast track basis.

Sonowal said that to implement Jal Jeevan Mission in the district for providing safe and adequate drinking water to all the households in Majuli, the laying of foundation stones for 28 number of schemes in Majuli by PHE department has so far been regarded as the highest in a single day by the department.

Involving a financial outlay of Rs. 104.11 crore, once the schemes are implemented, most of the people of Majuli will be able to get safe drinking water through individual household tap connections.

Sonowal also said that once completed, the people of Majuli along with other parts of the state will also be able to get pure drinking water.

Stating that without cooperation from the public no government scheme can become successful, the chief minister called upon the people of Majuli to extend whole hearted support to make the water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission a success.

At the same meeting, Sonowal also laid the foundation of District Science and Technology Centre cum Planetarium to be built at Aunati in Majuli involving a project cost of Rs. 25.92 crore. Stating that the new planetarium will be the most modern in the state, Sonowal urged upon the youths of the island to take the benefits from the planetarium.

He said that the 21st century is century of science and technology and the youths of the island should be guided by science and technology to take the river island to a greater height.

Sonowal also laid the foundation of Regional Office of Brahmaputra Board at Bongaon in Majuli involving a project cost of Rs. 9.46 crore. Moreover, a drone driven surveillance system of embankments of Majuli involving a project cost of Rs. 75 lakh, and an office building of district Transport Officer in Majuli with the budget involvement of Rs. 2.03 crore were also taken off. Sonowal on the occasion inaugurated 20 number of hybrid water irrigation projects involving worth Rs. 37.53 lakh.

Earlier, Sonowal inaugurated a blood bank at Sri Sri Peetambari Deba Goswami Civil Hospital at Garmur involving a project cost of Rs. 54.5 crore. He also said that the blood bank would be able to meet the long pending demand of the people of Majuli.

Sonowal also said that because of the love and affection of the ministers and MLAs of the present BJP led State Government, schemes and projects worth Rs. 2 thousand crore have been unfurled. He also said that in the event of scrupulous utilisation of the projects, the face of Majuli would undergo a sea change.

Speaking on the occasion, PHE Minister Rihon Daimari termed the day as historic for the people of Majuli. He also said that all efforts would be undertaken to commission all the 28 schemes by 2021. He also said that in the coming year the government would construct 10 thousand toilets for the people of Majuli.

Science and Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta also spoke on the occasion. MP Lakhimpur Pradan Baruah, MP Jorhat Topon Kumar Gogoi also addressed the gathering. President Majuli Zila Parishad Papu Hazarika Dutta, CEM Deuri autonomous Council Madhab Deuri, Transport Commissioner Adil Khan, Secretary PHE Siddhartha Singh, Secretary Science and Technology Hamen Das, Chairman Brahmaputra Board Rajib Thakur and host of dignitaries were present on the occasion.