Sonowal attends Kati Bihu programme in Darrang

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Oct 17: Along with the rest of the state, the farmers of Darrang observed the ‘Kati Bihu’ on Saturday by lightning thousands of earthen lamps on paddy fields at Manpur Pathar in Bamunpara.

Notably, it is for the first time that the state government has organized the festival publicly wherein the chief minister also took part in the observation.

Several Self Help Groups from different parts of the district and farmers from the locality along with state BJP president Ranjit Kr Dass, Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, Legislators Guru Jyoti Das and Binanda Kr Saikia have lit earthen lamps in the traditional Assamese way to mark the observance of Kati Bihu.

Interestingly, as the government observes the festival in a grand way amid the Covid pandemic, a large number of farmer families have been devastated by the floods in the state. It is worth mentioning here that the recent waves of floods in the district have damaged a total of 36153 hectares of farm land.