Sonowal bats for filling up vacancies on mission mode

Advocates strengthening of accountable public delivery system

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: Taking stock of the existing vacancies in different government departments of the state, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked the concerned department heads to fill up the vacancies on a mission mode and help the aspiring youths of the state to get rightful vocations.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the conference room of his office in Janata Bhawan on Thursday, chief minister Sonowal taking stock of different vacancy positions in the state administration has asked Chief Secretary and other concerned functionaries to take steps for filling up the vacancies on a mission mode.

Sonowal also observed that for the greater public interests and to put in place an effective, responsive and transparent administration, an accountable public delivery system of the state should be strengthened further. He, therefore, said that to extend a responsive and accountable governance further, the State government would go for a recruitment drive where in all sanctioned government posts will be filled up on a mission mode.

He also said that in view of the government’s decision, all aspiring youths of the state would get rightful vocations in a very transparent and accountable manner. Sonowal also said that all the circuit houses in the districts would be revamped and refurbished with infrastructure and manpower.

In the course of the meeting, the chief minister also asked Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah to expedite the public service delivery system across the state so that the people of all sections get the benefits of governance easily.

Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor Santanu Bharali, chief secretary Jishnu Baruah, additional chief secretary to the chief minister Paban Kumar Borthakur, principal secretary Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Training Niraj Verma, Special Commissioner to the chief minister Ranjan Chakravartty, commissioner and secretary to General Administration Department S.Manivannan, Secretary GAD Bharat Bhusan Dev Choudhury and other senior officers were present at the meeting.