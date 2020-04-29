Sonowal bats for repair of embankments on a war footing

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 29: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday asked the water resources department to complete repairing of the weak and breached embankments of the state before the onset of the monsoon and seasonal floods.

Chairing a meeting of the water resources department at Janata Bhawan here, Sonowal said that though the state is going through a grim situation amid COVID-19 and the health department along with other line departments are busy in fighting against this contagion, the state should be adequately prepared to tackle the seasonal floods.

Sonowal underscored the need to empower the existing embankments in the state and asked the department to repair the breached embankments. He also said that though the process of repairing the embankments started several months back in the state, the department should expeditiously complete remaining part of the repairing work on a war footing.

Sonowal however, underscored the need to maintain adequate ‘social distance’ by the workers while undertaking the repair work. He, also commended the department for completing the repair of 32 embankments out of 38 breached ones. He also directed the department to keep dedicated teams ready across the state to face any breach related eventuality.

He also asked the department to make available all important equipment like porcupine, geo-bag rubber boat etc. in the material banks established in Guwahati and Majuli. He also asked the department to operationalise the ‘control rooms’ on 24X7 basis from May 1, 2020.

The chief minister also said that during the times of flood, the SDRF should be kept on the standby mode to face any exigency like providing relief and rescue works. He also asked the department to purchase 100 high-speed rubber boats for the SDRF. Sonowal also asked the department to prepare an action plan for dredging the river beds of the tributaries to increase the water carrying capacity of the rivers.

He also emphasized on the capacity building of the contractors and said that there should be frequent interactions between the contractors and the department to address issues which have direct bearing on the department and its activities.

State water resources minister Keshab Mahanta, MP Pradan Baruah, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, chief minister’s principal secretary Sanjay Lohiya, senior officers of the water resources, revenue department and SDRF were present at the meeting.