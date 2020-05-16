Sonowal bats for ‘Team Assam’ work culture

CM interacts with DCs, SPs, JDHS and MC principals via video conference

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 16: State chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of the state to take on board MLAs, MPs and minister in-charge of the respective districts to tide over the challenges posed by COVID-19 and stressed united effort by all stakeholders to revive the economy that suffered a major setback during the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown.

He directed this while reviewing ongoing measures and future steps to deal with COVID-19 pandemic through video conference at Brahmaputra State Guest House in Guwahati on Saturday.

In view of large number of stranded people of Assam returning to the state with operation of special trains, the chief minister asked DCs and SPs to take steps for setting up of quarantine management committees at village and block level in consultation with panchayat representatives, village headmen, VDP members, tea garden sardars and local NGOs. He also instructed them to develop a positive environment in the villages for people living in home quarantine with active support of senior citizens and opinion leaders. Further, taking serious note of beneficiaries in groups visiting banks to withdraw fund transferred by the government under different schemes, the chief minister suggested to engaging services of NCC cadets and NSS volunteers for maintaining discipline and social distancing norms in the banks.

While appreciating the services of DCs, SPs, joint directors of health services and staff of other emergency services in the fight against COVID-19, the chief minister said that coming days would be more challenging and urged all to work with “Team Assam” spirit to overcome the dreaded disease.

Moreover, the chief minister asked the DCs and Joint Directors of health services to interact with the authorities of private nursing homes to ensure all possible services by the latter to the people at this difficult time. He also directed to take expeditious measures for recruitment of data entry operator, laboratory technician etc on contractual basis and also maintain regular contact with VDP members to keep them motivated.

Considering that all tea gardens and nearly one lakh MSMEs have already started operation in the state, the chief minister asked the DCs and SPs to enforce strict adherence to social distancing norms and all health directives by such enterprises. He also directed them to ensure smooth operation of schemes under 14th Finance Commission, various beneficiary oriented schemes as well as activities related to agriculture, pisciculture etc., besides compliance of Central Government directives issued to contain African swine fever.

As third phase of the lockdown will end on Sunday, the chief minister said that until new directives are issued by the Union Government the existing guideline will remain in force in the State and asked the DCs and SPs to ensure their total compliance.

Keeping in view the forthcoming monsoon season, the chief minister asked the district administrations to gear up with all preparations to tackle any flood situation by preparing in advance an effective mitigation plan including relief camps, relief material and health services ready. He also directed to designate one nodal officer to oversee flood preparedness in the districts and to engage staff of Government departments who are not involved in COVID-19 related duty in flood mitigation activities. Besides, to avert any electrocution cases during flood, the chief minister instructed the DCs to ensure timely repair of transmission lines by the power department. He also stressed on plantation of seasonal plants involving NGOs by the forest department.

The chief minister applauded leadership of principals of the medical colleges for the praiseworthy services rendered by doctors, nurses and health staff of the medical colleges.