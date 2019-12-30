Sonowal, BJP refuse to accept protests, three detained

CM woos tea garden workers with sops ** Wages of tea garden workers under ATC raised

HT Bureau

JORHAT, Dec 30: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s unannounced visit to lay the foundation of a primary health centre (PHC) at the Cinnamara tea estate here on Monday passed off almost without a hitch with very few people turning up at the venue.

A lone figure held up a black flag at the venue of the meeting and shouted “Joi Aai Asom” when Union minister of state for food processing industries Rameswar Teli was delivering his speech.

The chief minister and his entourage comprising Rajya Sabha member Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Lok Sabha member Topon Kumar Gogoi, state industry and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and few other MLAs were on the dais at the time.

The youth identified as Pritam Talukdar was immediately hustled out by security personnel and was detained at Jorhat police station. Two other members of AJYCP, Dimple Das and Dipankar Gogoi were also picked up for protesting at the venue and detained at Jorhat police station.

The chief minister’s helicopter landed inside the ONGC Assam and Assam Arakan Basin complex at Cinnamara and his convoy avoided the main road to the venue at Dhubi Field inside the Cinnamara tea estate and used a little known road which led right into the venue.

When Sonowal’s chopper landed, activists of AASU and AJYCP staged a dharna in protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and burnt an effigy in front of the ONGC gate. AASU activists also strung up the effigy of the chief minister in a symbolic hanging in protest against CAA.

Former Congress MLA of Jorhat Rana Goswami and Mariani Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi with a handful of Congress workers also staged a sit-in-demonstration in front of the ATCL office at Cinnamara.

The chief minister gave a vivid description of how his government was helping to revive the 15 sick ATCL gardens including Cinnamara tea estate and working for the welfare of the tea community at large.

He announced that the Cinnamara Hospital would be upgraded to a step of art one and that Rs 1.76 crore had been sanctioned for it.

Sonowal also announced that apart from giving free rice to the workers, his government would also give 2 kg of free sugar to the workers from February.

Sonowal said that his government would preserve the bungalow in which the film “Chameli Memsaheb” had been shot at Cinnamara tea estate and also the site where Maniram Dewan, considered to be Assam’s first indigenous tea planter, had been buried.

Addressing the Sramik Samaroh at Cinnamara tea estate following the laying of the foundation stone the chief minister announced that from January 1, 2020, his government would hike wage of tea garden workers under ATC from the existing Rs 138 to 167 per day.

Sonowal said since the first day of taking over power, the BJP-led government had been working to safeguard the rights and privileges of the people of Assam. He also said that his government had adopted land policy particularly to protect land rights of the indigenous people of the state.

Stating that he himself being a son of the soil, the chief minister said he would not allow his government to do anything infringing the rights of the indigenous people.

Sonowal also said that his government was carrying out survey of ceiling surplus land of tea garden areas just to ascertain the quantum of land to be given to the people belonging to tea tribe community. He at the same time allayed the fear generated by some vested interest groups that land survey being done by the state government would entail selling the land to outsiders. He maintained that land which originally belongs to tea tribe community will remain with them.

Stating that health and happiness of the people of Assam are the responsibility of his government, Sonowal said that in the coming days 15 PHCs would be set up in 15 tea gardens belonging to Assam Tea Corporation.

Sonowal also handed over allotment letters to some beneficiaries as part of allotting land pattas to tea tribe community.