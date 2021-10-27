Sonowal campaigns for Rupjyoti   

Mariani, Oct 26: Union minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal campaigned at Hemlai Moran Gaon in Mariani LAC on Tuesday for BJP candidate Rupjyoti Kurmi for the upcoming by-polls to be held on October 30.

Addressing a colourful gathering, the Union minister spoke on the development initiatives of the Centre and urged the people to vote for BJP to continue fast paced progress of the constituency.

“I request the people of Mariani to march together with the ideals of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha and vote for our candidate Shri Rupjyoti Kurmi to establish peace, harmony and brotherhood in the society and to walk on the path of progress,” the minister stated.

Assam ministers Sanjoy Kishan, Bimal Borah, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Rupak Sarma, BJP VP Naba Kumar Doley, Ajay Konwar and leaders & functionaries of BJP, AGP and Ganashakti were present in the meeting.

