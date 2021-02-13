Sonowal confident of sitting in treasury bench after poll  

Budget session ends; last session’s last day held in new building

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 13: The Assam Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine-die after the conclusion of the budget session on Saturday.

The last day of BJP-led government’s last budget session was held at the newly constructed building of the Legislative Assembly.

On Friday, the speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with MLAs from different constituencies visited the new building, which is situated near the present Assembly Secretariat at Dispur.

The new Assembly building has four internally joint buildings and several other advanced facilities. During the tenure of the new government, the assembly will be held in the new building.

State forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya shared a few pictures of him along with chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami visiting the new building.

The assembly has moved finance department for approval of revised estimate for completion of the new building as the building can’t be completed due to escalation of prices as per the estimate which was prepared in 2006.

Replying to the cut motion on Governor’s speech, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that his government has fulfilled all expectations of the people of the state and will come back to power after the assembly elections, likely to be held in March-April this year.

Sonowal expressed confidence that the ruling coalition will emerge victorious because of the “the good work” it has done in the last five years.

“The BJP is successful in fulfilling all expectations of the people of the state. We have worked hard and given equal respect to all people. We will come back again. Let us work together,” he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the achievements of the first BJP-led government and thanked the people of the state for their cooperation in all spheres.

Sonowal asked his party’s MLAs not to be sad for leaving the assembly as they will again sit on the treasury bench after forming the next NDA government in the state within a few months.

After Sonowal’s speech, the House passed the ‘Vote on Account Budget for 2021-22’ of Rs 60,784.03 crore for a period of six months from April to September.

After that, speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami adjourned House sine-die.