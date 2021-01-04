Sonowal dedicates Makum Police Station under MOITRI scheme

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 4: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the newly constructed building of Makum Police Station in Tinsukia district on Monday. The new building has been constructed under Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image (MOITRI) scheme with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 2.26 crore.

On the occasion, Sonowal also handed over certificates of fixed deposit worth Rs. 4 lakh each to 52 surrendered ULFA cadres belonging to Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar districts and Sadia police district. These cadres laid down their arms in 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that the present state government since 2016 has been sincerely working to bring the disgruntled youths back to the mainstream. As a result, several thousand cadres of various insurgent outfits shunned the path of violence and laid down their arms. The chief minister at the same time also urged upon other active members of militant organisations who are still hiding to come to mainstream and join the path of peace and progress.

Hailing the Assam Police for its selfless services in safeguarding the lives and properties of the people in the state during last four and a half years, the chief minister said that the role played by the police force in realising the state government’s goal of making Assam a corruption free state was remarkable. He lauded the state police for its drives against corruption in all spheres of life especially the APSC due to which meritorious students were able to secure jobs in the government sector.

He also appreciated the state police for its expeditious inquiry into the SI recruitment exam and submit the case diary in less than three months.

Stating that the state government embarked on a mission to modernise the police force, the chief minister said that schemes like MOITRI were aimed at making the Assam Police smart. He said that the state government would develop the infrastructure of all the police stations in Assam with state of the art building which would foster better police-public relationship. He also urged the police personnel of Makum police station to be more responsive to the needs of the people and work for earning their trust and confidence.

The chief minister also underlined the state government’s initiatives taken for building a state free from corruption, pollution, insurgency and illegal migration. He also spoke about the measures taken for protecting the culture, heritage, languages and land rights of various indigenous communities of the state.

While ADGP (SB) Hiren Nath delivered the welcome speech, the inaugural function was also addressed by Union minister of state for food processing industries Rameswar Teli, Digboi MLA Suren Phukan and DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta.

Minister of state for tea tribes welfare Sanjay Kishan, MP Pradan Baruah, MLAs Bhaskarjyoti Sarma, Balin Chetia and Binod Hazarika, DIG NE range Jitmol Doley, MD Assam Police Housing Board Arabinda Kalita and several other dignitaries were present in the programme.